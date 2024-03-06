Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsTankersMOL completes $400 million Fairfield Chemical Carriers acquisition

MOL completes $400 million Fairfield Chemical Carriers acquisition

Photo: MOL MOL and Fairfield chemical tankers
Chemical tanker operator MOL Chemical Tankers, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping major Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), the acquisition of all Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC).

Based in Singapore, FCC also operates four sales offices in Connecticut (USA), Durban, Rotterdam, and Tokyo.

The acquisition, completed on 1 March, is based on a share transfer agreement signed at the end of September 2023. The company obtained approval from the relevant authorities under competition law. The acquisition price of the shares is about $400 million.

Through this acquisition, MOL Chemical Tankers (MOLTC) will integrate its fleet of 81 multi-segregated chemical tankers with stainless steel tanks with 36 vessels owned by FCC, making it one of the largest such fleets in the world.

“This marks the dawn of a new era in our company. We strive to be excellent operators in every aspect. The merger will result in a more robust fleet and a stronger service network for our customers,” said Akira Sasa, CEO of MOLCT.

Sasa said MOLCT will initially operate Fairfield Chemical Carriers as a wholly owned subsidiary as they learn more about the company and its operations.

“We believe that this share transfer will lead to further growth for both MOLCT and FCC. We wish the new MOLCT Group every success,” Fairfield-Maxwell CEO Anthony Dowd added.

In April last year, Fairfield Chemical Carriers launched Fairchem Pioneer, its first LNG-powered stainless steel chemical tanker.

 

 

TAGS: Finance & Insurance Asia Americas MOL chemical tankers

 

Related
New Hantong
Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong
Mar 05, 2024
Energos Celsius1 FSRU
New Fortress Energy Brazilian LNG terminal begins operation
Mar 05, 2024
AET VLCC sailing
OPEC’s extended production cuts – mixed signals for tanker owners
Mar 04, 2024
Tanker Ann Euronav from above
CMB Euronav deal challenged in Belgium
Mar 04, 2024