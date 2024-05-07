Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

New Legend Group to debut in tanker market

Photo: New Legend New-Legend-vessel.jpg
Chinese shipowner New Legend Group is set to move into the tanker market with a newbuilding order at Huanghai Shipbuilding.

The company has inked a contract for two plus two MR tankers at Huanghai Shipbuilding.

The first pair of 50,000 dwt tankers are scheduled for delivery between the end of 2026 and 2027. 

Measuring in 182.75 metres long and 32.2 metres wide, the tankers will be able to transport seven types of cargo at the same time. 

New Legend Group is the largest private shipping and logistics service providers in north China, currently runs a fleet of twelve vessels including bulk carriers and multi-purpose vessels. 

 

 

