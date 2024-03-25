Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard bags tanker pair from Navios

Jointly developed by Changhong International Shipyard and CIMC ORIC, the vessels will be in 249.9 metres long and 44 metres wide, and ready for methanol and LNG fuel.

Navios has ordered two batches of vessels from Changhong Shipyard previously including ten 5,300 teu boxships signed in 2021 and four 115,000 tonnes-class tankers inked in 2023.

Changhong International Shipyard is expanding footprints in global shipbuilding market especially for the construction of middle and large-size containership and tankers. Its orders on hand ranks among the top ten Chinese shipyards.