Inmarsat and Aramco partner on over-water 5G mesh trial

Aramco’s offshore assets in the Arabian Gulf could be in for a 5G connectivity boost under a memorandum of understanding signed between Aramco and Inmarsat.

The companies have agreed to trial a 5G mesh network to provide high speed communication by testing Inmarsat Maritime’s 5G mesh in a world-first long-range, high-throughput 5G mobile Integrated Access and Backhaul (mIAB) deployment over the sea – stretching the previous 1km range limitation.

The local climate is an important factor in the trial as the technology will face the extreme heat, sandstorms, and the wind and water evaporation of the Gulf.

The improved connectivity could enable optimisation of Aramco’s operations by building a stable foundation for the introduction of intelligent remote maintenance and remote operations. The 5G mesh could underpin other technologies like IoT sensor monitoring and assisted operations for staff equipped with augmented reality headsets, with the potential for cost saving and efficient energy use, said Inmarsat.

Nabil Al-Nuaim, Sr. VP Digital & Information Technology, Aramco said: “By extending high speed connectivity to our remote and harsh offshore sites through 5G mesh technology, we aim to accelerate our plans to deploy advanced use cases under the corporate digital transformation vision. This is expected to help us further optimize our operations and improve the work environment for our operators.”

Further from shore and out of land-based 5G range, assets will be able to use Inmarsat’s bonded network solution to use satellite coverage to supplement connectivity.

Ben Palmer OBE, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “This new 5G mesh technology will be a significant step in helping Aramco maximize site efficiency, improve sustainability, provide a better experience for crew and protect the business from cyber-attacks.” 

“Our collaboration with Viasat to run the first maritime trial in the world for 5G mesh technology is a testament to our commitment to develop and deploy advanced technologies. Working with technology leaders and capitalizing on our operational experience in the field are key components for successful technology developments,” added Al-Nuaim.

