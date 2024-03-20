RightShip and Sedna sign integration partnership

Rightship data such as the RightShip Safety Score, GHG rating, and inspection status of vessels will all be directly available within Sedna’s Pulse app, reducing the need to switch between apps when assessing chartering opportunities.

Pulse is an AI solution built by Sedna which sits atop a charterer’s email inbox, consolidating and de-duplicating information to give a clearer view of the market. The integration of RightShip data brings more vessel information to the user without the need to trawl through emails or consult a different application.

Related: Brazil’s Port of Sudeste to deploy Rightship’s emission portal

The companies said the partnership will free up charterers’ time and resources to focus on strategic priorities.

Ajinkya Kadam, Director, Partnership for RightShip, said:‘’Our partnership with Sedna reiterates our commitment to collaborating with maritime tech companies and our ability to adapt and integrate our solutions into the evolving chartering and trading workflows’’

Related: AD Ports partners with RightShip to reduce carbon emissions

Bill Dobie, Founder & CEO of Sedna, said: “We want to connect with and leverage a growing suite of data sources and analysis tools so global trade professionals - in this case charterers’ day-to-day work becomes even more streamlined and informed.”

Existing partnerships within the Pulse platform include Signal, Spot Ship, Lloyd’s List Intelligence, and ZeroNorth.