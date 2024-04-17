Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Singapore rolls out cyber health check for maritime

Photo: SSA Launch of the MaritimeSG Shipping CyberSafe Scorecard at SSA booth
With cyber-security threats increasingly in the spotlight the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) has launched an online self assessment tool.

The industry-led initiative supported by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) as well as experts from classification societies, insurers and shipping companies, launched the MaritimeSG Shipping CyberSafe Scorecard at Singapore Maritime Week (SMW).

The scorecard allows shipowners, managers and operators to undertake a self-assessment online evaluating cyber-risks and the readiness of their company.

Speaking at the SMW conference MPA Chief Executive Teo Dih Eng likened the cyber assessment tool to going to a health clinic to do a check up on yourself.

Over 30 companies have already undertaken the self-assessment including well-known names such PCL, Pacific international Lines, OSM Thome, and BW Group.

 T S Teo, Chair of the SSA Digitalization Committee, who oversaw the development of this initiative commented, "For Singapore to remain a hub for reliable and resilient maritime operations, it is imperative that the industry fortifies its cybersecurity posture. There is currently nothing on the market that allow companies to perform such an evaluation. The scorecard is the foundation for any company to plan and undertake long term measures to improve their level of cybersecurity preparedness.”

SSA represents over 500 Singapore shipping and maritime companies.

The MaritimeSG Shipping CyberSafe Scorecard is available at www.scissor.sg

