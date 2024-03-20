Studio 30 50 expands to Europe with cohort in Copenhagen

Backed by Hafnia, DNV, IMC Ventures, Microsoft and Wilhelmsen, Studio 30 50 runs cohorts that comprise pre-idea founders and early-stage start-ups, as well as returning entrepreneurs. To date these cohorts have been held in Singapore.

“Copenhagen is the strategic choice for our first European cohort – not only is it an existing start-up hub but many industry leaders are located either in Copenhagen or within a short distance,” said Shanker Pillai, Head of Studio 30 50.

“Our previous cohorts have proven our end-to-end venture studio model is bringing MaritimeTech to life in a new way: connecting founders, creating spaces for experimentation and development, and accelerating the iteration cycle, which is driving start-up formation.”

More than 40 entrepreneurs and start-ups have applied for the Copenhagen cohort in May 2024 and applications are still open.

Since launching in Singapore last year Studio 30 50 has worked with 19 pre-idea founders and six

pre-revenue start-ups across a wide variety of maritime sectors.