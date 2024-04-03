Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsCasualtyAustralia fines ship captain and owner for serious injuries to pilot

Australia fines ship captain and owner for serious injuries to pilot

Photo: AMSA AMSA suspected non-compliant pilot ladder
A vessel master and shipowner Fu Ye Shipping have been convicted by the Australian courts for an accident that led to serious injuries to a ship pilot.

The case involved the Panama-flagged vessel Boshi 58 where the pilot ladder broke on 25 May 2023 as the pilot was embarking onto the ship.

The Australian Maritime Safety Agency (AMSA) said that both the master and owner pled guilty for failing to comply with pilot transfer arrangement regulations and were fined A$5,000 and A$32,000 respectively.

Prosecutors in the case showed the pilot ladder had been not regularly checked and improperly stored resulting in it becoming unsafe for use.

AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake said: “Pilots rely on a ship’s master and crew to properly maintain, stow and rig pilot ladders, and neglecting a pilot ladder can have deadly consequences.

“If you own, operate or are the master of a ship, the safety of everyone using the pilot ladder is in your responsibility,” he added.

AAL Dampier Navigation was fined A$30,500 for a similar offence in June 2023 where the pilot ladder failed leading to the injury of the pilot.

TAGS: Regulation Asia AMSA

 

Related
USCG-Key-Bridge-Collapse.jpg
Second channel opened around collapsed Baltimore bridge
Apr 03, 2024
MiM-March-2024-Article Header.png
Maritime in Minutes - news round-up March 2024
Apr 03, 2024
Dali-Baltimore-USCG.jpeg
Baltimore bridge collapse fails to shift dial on container rates
Apr 02, 2024
First vessel to use temporary channel around collapsed Key Bridge
First vessel to transit temporary channel around collapsed Key Bridge
Apr 02, 2024