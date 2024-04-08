HMM and SIPG cooperate on green fuel supply

The two parties will focus on bunkering methanol and LNG services at Shanghai Port, supporting carbon reduction, promoting global shipping new energy cooperation, and helping shipping energy transformation and sustainable development.

“HMM has committed to achieving Net-Zero emissions target for the entire business by 2050. It is critical to establish port bunkering infrastructure for clean marine fuel to accomplish this aim, “said HMM.

HMM currently has nine new 9,000 teu methanol-fuel containerships to be delivered between 2025 and 2026. While many container lines have ordered methanol fuelled tonnage the availability of green methanol remains a concern.

SIPG is accelerating its development to be a green energy hub in Asia-Pacific region. It has provided bonded LNG bunkering services for shipping companies worldwide from 2022 while the preparations for green methanol bunkering in Shanghai Port have also been completed.