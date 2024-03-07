WISTA UK and MEF to sponsor five female cadets

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

The Maritime Educational Foundation (MEF) and the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association UK (WISTA UK) have signed a collaboration agreement.

The organisations said they will work together on an initiative under which WISTA UK will identify five female cadets for sponsorship fully funded by MEF. Ship Safe Training Grouip will manage the training of the five cadets on behalf of MEF and WISTA UK. 

The agreement aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women within the maritime industry, the partners said. By combining their expertise, they aim to increase participation of women in various sectors across the maritime industry and empower individuals to pursue careers in maritime-related careers. 

"We are excited to partner with WISTA UK in our shared mission to promote excellence and diversity within the maritime industry," said MEF Chair Cliff Roberts. "By working together, we can amplify our impact and provide even greater opportunities for women to excel in maritime careers."

Monica Kohli, President of WISTA UK, said: "By joining forces with the Maritime Educational Foundation, WISTA UK is committed to creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women at sea. Together, we aim to empower individuals, especially women, to pursue rewarding careers at sea, advancing both education and career development.
 

