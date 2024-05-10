Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

UAE and Panama sign MoU to benefit Panama-flagged vessels

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) giving new incentives to vessels flagged in Panama.

The MoU will establish a co-operation framework for the development of the “Blue Pass “project giving a series of privileges and facilities to shipping companies and shipowners visiting the ports and waters of the UAE.

With this initiative, Panama-flagged vessels will receive a series of benefits and facilities such as priority in the entry and exit from the ports, change of crew, discounts in auxiliary services with all companies, shipyards and other businesses registered in the database of the Blue Pass programme. 

Vessels flagged in Panama will have access to the database and direct contact with all the suppliers and their discounts for mutual benefit. 

The agreement was signed by Her Excellence Hessa Al Malek, Consultant for Maritime Transportation Affairs from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in cooperation with Captain Rami Omar Al Breiki, General Director of NeoNautica for Ship and Boats Trading LLC, with headquarters in Dubai and Her Excellence Rebeca Pérez Cervantes, Ambassador of Panama in the United Arab Emirates.

This MoU is enforceable since its signature and will have a validity of two years and can be renovated with both parties’ mutual consent and the signature of a new Memorandum of Understanding. 

