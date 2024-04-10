Busan New Port launches first automated container terminal in South Korea

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Busan Port Authority Busan New Port
South Korea’s Busan New Port has increased capacity with the opening of a seventh container terminal.

The terminal’s opening ceremony was attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who said the new terminal will bring Busan Port into a world-class smart port and hub for global logistics.

It is the first fully automated terminal in the country with remote-controlled Ship-to-Shore cranes built in Korea and is expected to raise the port’s productivity by up to 20%.

The Busan New Port was opened in 2006 shifting development away from the congested city harbour.

The expansion of the Busan New Port is scheduled to last until 2040-2050. According to the Busan Port Authority, the total expansion project is expected to cost around $32 billion after completion.

Last year’s container volume at the Port of Busan reached a record high of 22.75 million teu, about a 3.1% rise compared to last year.

President Yoon promised to provide $4 Billion in government funds to national shipping businesses so they could grow their fleet and support the transition to a greener and better economy.

The Port of Busan is a hub port in Northeast Asia equipped with high-tech logistics facilities. It connects 500 ports in 100 countries worldwide.

 

