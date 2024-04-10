Container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port up over 11% in Q1

The cargo throughput at the port was 353m tons in Q1, representing 6.8% growth compared with the same period of last year.

With the continued production capacity enhancement after the Chinese New Year festival, container transportation demand has greatly improved as well, especially from the international market, said an official from Ningbo-Zhoushan port.

Ningbo-Zhoushan port offers more than 300 container shipping services to over 600 ports worldwide. It’s 100,000 tonne class container terminal cluster at Meishan port area has recently fully commenced operation with an annual container handling capacity of 10 million teu.