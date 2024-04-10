Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPorts Container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port up over 11% in Q1

Container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port up over 11% in Q1

Photo: Ningbo-Zhoushan Ningbo Zhoushan port - Meishan terminal
Ningbo-Zhoushan port posted a container volume of 9.14 million teu in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year.

The cargo throughput at the port was 353m tons in Q1, representing 6.8% growth compared with the same period of last year. 

With the continued production capacity enhancement after the Chinese New Year festival, container transportation demand has greatly improved as well, especially from the international market, said an official from Ningbo-Zhoushan port. 

Ningbo-Zhoushan port offers more than 300 container shipping services to over 600 ports worldwide. It’s 100,000 tonne class container terminal cluster at Meishan port area has recently fully commenced operation with an annual container handling capacity of 10 million teu.

 

TAGS: Asia

 

Related
MSC vessel calling Hambantota port
Hambantota port starts container handling with MSC calls
Apr 10, 2024
Render of GLBP LNG Terminal
Galveston LNG Bunker Port submits construction permit application
Apr 10, 2024
Busan New Port
Busan New Port launches first automated container terminal in South Korea
Apr 10, 2024
Containers in a yard
Container security comes of digital age
Apr 09, 2024