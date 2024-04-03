DP World continues Santos expansion in partnership with Rumo

The new facility, coming at a likely cost of BRL 2.5 billion ($500 million) will be capable of handling nine million tonnes of grain and 3.5 million tonnes of fertiliser annually. The bulk terminal follows recent investment by DP World in the port’s container handling facilities, increasing quay length from 1,100 metres to 1,300 metres and boosting throughput capacity by almost 20%.

The 30-month dry bulk construction project will be financed through a combination of the railway company’s resources, loans, and strategic partnerships. The project will have no impact on existing port activities, the partners said.

The 30-year agreement will see DP world providing the terminal area on the left bank of the port to Rumo while assuming responsibility for port operations and services.

The Santos project will underpin the port’s position as one of the country’s largest and most up-to-date multipurpose terminals. Record cargo movements were achieved in January with almost 12 million tonnes of cargo processed over the month, a significant increase on the same period in 2023.

The project will mark DP World’s fourth round of investment since it began operations in Brazil in 2013. The company spent $35 million on modernising facilities last year, including the electrification of rubber-tyred gantry cranes, and will now continue its decarbonisation strategy with 21 new pieces of equipment incorporating technologies to cut emissions and other pollutants.

DP World Santos CEO, Fabio Siccherino, said: “The new terminal will not only bolster trade capabilities but also create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”