Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsEuropean port partners embark on digital corridor testing

European port partners embark on digital corridor testing

RheinPorts RheinPorts.jpg
A digital project to connect sea ports in the Netherlands with inland ports on the Rhine is now being tested.

The initiative marks a key step in the port digitalisation project which was agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022.

The logistics project has been launched by platform operators Portbase and RheinPorts and is supported by the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Switzerland, and duisport, the world’s largest inland port and a major logistics hub in central Europe with more than 30m consumers within a radius of 150 km. Ultimately, the aim is to establish a digital corridor enabling secure data transmission and greater efficiency in the inland shipping of cargoes. 

The Portbase Port Community System and the RheinPorts Planning and Information System, in combination, will raise efficiency and transparency along the supply chain from sea ports to inland ports and terminals. The test phase will assess the efficiency of data exchange between parties with the aim of creating added value for shipping companies, terminals, port authorities, import and export shippers, customs agencies, land transport services providers, and other partners. 

The test phase is due to be completed by the end of this year so that the entire system can be implemented during 2025. 

 

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology Europe

 

Related
Port_of_LA_stacked-containers.jpg
WTO warns of risks to 2024 global trade rebound
Apr 11, 2024
Astrid-Maersk-naming-ceremony-event.jpg
Astrid Maersk in China green methanol bunkering first
Apr 11, 2024
Stolt-Tank-Containers.jpeg
Stolt-Nielsen expects higher charter rates in second quarter
Apr 10, 2024
Ningbo Zhoushan port - Meishan terminal
Container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port up over 11% in Q1
Apr 10, 2024