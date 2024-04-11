European port partners embark on digital corridor testing

The initiative marks a key step in the port digitalisation project which was agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022.

The logistics project has been launched by platform operators Portbase and RheinPorts and is supported by the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Switzerland, and duisport, the world’s largest inland port and a major logistics hub in central Europe with more than 30m consumers within a radius of 150 km. Ultimately, the aim is to establish a digital corridor enabling secure data transmission and greater efficiency in the inland shipping of cargoes.

The Portbase Port Community System and the RheinPorts Planning and Information System, in combination, will raise efficiency and transparency along the supply chain from sea ports to inland ports and terminals. The test phase will assess the efficiency of data exchange between parties with the aim of creating added value for shipping companies, terminals, port authorities, import and export shippers, customs agencies, land transport services providers, and other partners.

The test phase is due to be completed by the end of this year so that the entire system can be implemented during 2025.

