Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths

These two new berths will bring 25.6 million tons annual cargo handling capacity to the port having a construction period of thirty months.
Tangshan port will focus on port operation business and accelerate the development to be a world-class bulk cargo handling hub, said Tangshan Port.
In 2023, Tangshan port posted a bulk cargo throughput of 230 million tons, an increase of 10.74% year-on-year.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Seatrade, a trading name of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.
|Add Seatrade Maritime News to your Google News feed.