Drydocks World upgrades propeller repair facilities

The company said its facility is uniquely equipped to handle in-situ repairs for minor damages directly on the vessel without removing the propeller. For more extensive repairs, its workshop contains a dedicated propeller repair area and pit for propellor work.

Fabrication of parts is carried out on-site with the provision of nickel aluminium bronze alloys, and available repair techniques include laser pitch checking and blade profiling, said Drydocks World.

Related: Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expanding Zhoushan ship repair capacity

Further investment has been made in the expansion of the propeller repair team to carry out work to standards set by the International Society of Classification Societies (IACS).

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "Our improved propeller repair services highlight our dedication to maritime excellence and leadership, with a focus on innovation ensuring unparalleled efficiency and quality. Our unique in-house ability to provide immediate solutions for unforeseen propeller issues sets us apart, earning the trust of shipowners who value our swift and thorough responses to their repair needs."

Related: Seatrium renews LNG repair pact with Gaslog and Shell

Drydocks World said it has repaired over 20 fixed pitch propellers and 50 Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) blades over the past two years, generating significant revenue for the company.

Outside of its propeller service, Drydocks World has invested in a new cryogenic pipe shop, a CNC gasket manufacturing facility, and a new CNC plate cutting facility. Each of the investments was designed to support continuous improvement and technological advancement in maritime services, Drydocks World said.

"Our new facilities underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation, offering clients unmatched services that redefine industry standards through our investment in technology and talent," said Antolovic.

The cryogenic pipe shop contains advanced welding and fabrication tools for exotic pipe fabrication to support the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The new CNC plate-cutting facility is equipped with machines for enhanced plasma cutting, bevelling, and oxyfuel cutting. Fully-automated CNC technology in the new gasket manufacturing facility streamlines the production process for a wide range of gaskets.

Drydocks World said its mechanical department has undergone infrastructure and equipment enhancements to boost productivity and efficiency, accommodating simultaneous project works, and ensuring timely delivery.

