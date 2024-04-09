Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry expanding Zhoushan ship repair capacity

The new 300,000 tonnes-class drydock, measuring in 430 metres long and 120 metres wide, having a depth of 12.5 metres, is expected to complete the construction at the end of 2026. The dock would be capable of taking the world's largest container ships for which is there is limited global reapir capacity.

The shipyard will also upgrade its No.7 docky facility to further improve ship repair ability.

Upon the completion of the project, the production capacity will be enlarged to allow it to build eight vessels and repair 350 vessels annually.

Located at China’s major ship repair base of Zhoushan, the new dockyard expansion project will generate new business growth for the shipyard, supporting its business transformation to new energy, high technology, high efficiency and high value-added markets, said Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan).

Cocso Shipping Heavy Industry currently has nine shipyards with annual shipbuilding capacity of over 7.5 million tonnes and can repair over 1,500 vessels per year.