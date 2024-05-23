Huangpu Wenchong bags contract for up to eight methanol-fuelled bulkers

Measuring 199.9 metres long and 32.26 metres wide, equipped with two 1,200 cu metre methanol fuel tanks, these 65,000 dwt bulk carriers highlight more efficient energy utilisation.

It is the first batch of methanol dual-fuel 65,000dwt bulker construction project in China, which will strengthen the company’s leading position in green vessel construction market and enlarge bulk carrier market share worldwide as well, said Huangpu Wenchong.

Huangpu Wenchong shipyard currently has five core production areas, is a major commercial vessel builder in South China.