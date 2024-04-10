G2 Ocean building up to four dual-fuel vessels from Huangpu Wenchong

Arthur English, Chief Executive Officer at G2 Ocean, said, “This expansion increases our carrying capacity and demonstrates our dedication to further grow our company while providing best-in-class services to our worldwide customers.”

With a carrying capacity of 82,300 dwt, dual-fuel engines, 120 metric tonnes crane capacity, and tween decks, the vessels will be the largest, most environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced carriers in the G2 Ocean fleet. The company said the vessels would be well suited it’s long-haul pulp trades.

Related: RCL inks four boxships at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding

The contract signed by Gearbulk, one of G2 Ocean’s shareholders and pool partners, with the shipyard Huangpu Wenchong, is firm for two vessels, with an option to purchase two more. The first two vessels will be delivered to the G2 Ocean pool in the first half of 2027.

“This contract for four newbuildings marks a significant milestone for Gearbulk as these vessels are set to be the largest and most efficient in the company’s history. With this investment, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also reaffirming our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of global trade,” said Kristian Jebsen, CEO, Gearbulk Holding.

Related: Huangpu Wenchong secures methanol boxship pair from Elbdeich

G2 Ocean currently operates approximately 120 vessels. The company is dedicated to continuing to expand its fleet to support its global trade network.