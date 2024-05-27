Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Wallenius Wilhelmsen adds additional four PCTCs at Jinling Shipyard

Image: Wallenius Wilhelmsen Wallenius Wilhelmsen Shaper Class vessel
Car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has exercised option of four more methanol dual-fuel PCTCs at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

The newly declared four vessels are the options secured by the company in March this year, and are due for delivery in late 2027 and early 2028.

The 9,300 ceu methanol dual fuel vessels can utilise alternative fuels, such as methanol which will also be ammonia-ready and able to be converted as soon as ammonia becomes available in a safe and secure way. These next generation vessels will play a key role in the introduction of Wallenius Wilhelmsens net zero emissions strategy. 

Wallenius Wilhelmsen now holds firm contracts for a total of twelve vessels, with deliveries starting from mid-2026 at Jinling Shipyard. Additionally, the company holds options for four more vessels. 

 

 

