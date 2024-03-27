Wallenius Wilhelmsen adds four car carriers at Jinling Shipyard

The new optional vessels have earlier delivery slots compared to thosee options already held, providing further flexibility in delivery timing, according to Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Last month Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced the execution of four optional vessels at Jinling Shipyard which are scheduled for delivery between May and November 2027.

The latest four vessels will be able to use methanol and ammonia as fuel upon delivery.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen now has firm contracts for eight new vessels with delivery from mid-2026 onwards, and eight optional vessels at Jinling Shipyard.