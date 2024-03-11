Cosco Shipping Car Carrier expands in SE Asa with Singapore office

The newly established office will collaborate with Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers Southeast Asia to explore business and further push forward the sustainable development of automobile supply chain in Southeast Asia and more regions globally.

“The economic and trading cooperation between China and Southeast Asia is getting closer and the automobile exports to Southeast Asia is growing fast. Cosco Shipping Car Carrier (Southeast Asia) will support the company to conduct international transshipment service, optimize shipping routes and vessel management,” said Cosco Shipping Car Carrier.

Cosco Shipping Car Carrier currently runs services to Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and Southeast Africa. Six newbuilds are expected to join its fleet this year.