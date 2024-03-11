Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Cosco Shipping Car Carrier expands in SE Asa with Singapore office

Photo: Cosco Shipping Cosco Shipping Car Carrier opens SE Asia office in Singapore
Chinese automotive carrier Cosco Shipping Car Carrier has opened a Southeast Asia regional office in Singapore.

The newly established office will collaborate with Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers Southeast Asia to explore business and further push forward the sustainable development of automobile supply chain in Southeast Asia and more regions globally.

“The economic and trading cooperation between China and Southeast Asia is getting closer and the automobile exports to Southeast Asia is growing fast. Cosco Shipping Car Carrier (Southeast Asia) will support the company to conduct international transshipment service, optimize shipping routes and vessel management,” said Cosco Shipping Car Carrier.

Cosco Shipping Car Carrier currently runs services to Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and Southeast Africa. Six newbuilds are expected to join its fleet this year. 

 

