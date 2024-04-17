Eastern Pacific Shipping to flag six ammonia newbuilds in Singapore

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) signed memorandums of understanding committing six of its ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds to be registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS).

The MoUs were signed with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and class societies ABS and Lloyd’s Register which have supported the development of the ammonia engines for the vessels through a collaboration with the owner, MAN Energy Solutions, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and yards from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The signatories to the MoUs are expected to share knowledge and expertise to improve ammonia bunkering capabilities, seafarer training on ammonia management and safety, and solutions and standards for ammonia power generation and bunkering. Zero and near-zero fuel pilot trials will also be considered.

Cyril Ducau, Chief Executive Officer at EPS, said: “As optimism grows on the transportation of ammonia following the continued expansion of ammonia production capabilities worldwide, we must recognise fundamentally that crew safety is of paramount importance.

“This collaboration cements our commitment to work with key industry stakeholders to address challenges and strive to lead the safe transportation of zero- and near-zero emission fuels like ammonia and its adoption as a marine fuel.”

Teo Eng Dih, MPA Chief Executive, said “The delivery of EPS’ ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds from 2026 gives strong confidence on the use of ammonia as a marine fuel. It will help accelerate efforts to develop the value chain and infrastructure required and the training of the workforce to be ready to safely handle ammonia as a fuel.”

"ABS is proud to support this effort with its gas carriers and ammonia expertise, paving the way for significant decarbonization in global maritime industry," said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register said: "This MoU marks a concrete stride in advancing ammonia propulsion and will pave the way for addressing the safety and operational challenges that this novel technology presents."

