Hafnia pulls trigger on New York listing

The move to list in New York has been expected since at least November 2023, when Hafnia CEO and Michael Skov said the company was pursuing the option to attract a larger shareholder base.

Hafnia has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F with the SEC and said it will not issue any new securities in connection with the listing on the NYSE.

A part of the BW Group since a merger in 2019, Hafnia owns 117 vessels and operates a total of 202 ships across eight commercial pools with 30 pool partners.

In its last earnings statement earlier this month, Hafnia announced a Q4 2023 profit of $176.4m, down from $263.8m in Q4 2022. For the full year, profit of $793.2m compared to $751.6m in 2022.