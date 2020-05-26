Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Home>Maritime News>Tankers
fortunemarinetraffic.PNG Screenshot from MarineTraffic

Iranian tanker arrives in Venezuela, five more to come

Despite a US official’s warning that Washington was considering a response to the shipment, an Iranian tanker loaded with fuel and oil products arrived Saturday in Venezuela.

Another five ships are expected, completing the transport of 1.5m barrels of gasoline, Reuters reported.

 The tanker Fortune entered Venezuelan waters, the first of five vessels carrying fuel and oil products sent from Iran. The shipment comes at a time when the shortage of gasoline in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has become more acute in the Caribbean South American nation. The tanker will sail to the El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello.

Related: New US sanctions guidance – watch the AIS closely

Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami announced on his Twitter account that "the ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are already in our exclusive economic zone...Energy cooperation between Iran and Venezuela is based on scientific exchange and productive development of the hydrocarbon industry, in addition to the experience that unites us as OPEC countries. Thank you, brothers".

The Fortune was escorted by ships of the Iranian Armed Forces, as will also be the case with the arrival of the rest of the ships: Forest, Petunia, Faxon and Clavel.

The aid from Iran arrives in the midst of tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and on Iran. The Iranian President, Hassan Rohani, had warned of "consequences" if the United States prevented the ships from calling at Venezuela. "If our oil tankers in the Caribbean or in any part of the world run into problems," he said.

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.  Seatrade, a trading name of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.

TAGS: Finance & Insurance Americas Regulation Sanctions Iran Sanctions
Hide comments
account-default-image
user not logged in

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Seatrade_Maritime_Awards_Asia.png
Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia
Landbridge.jpg
SFL acquires newbuild VLCC from Landbridge
May 22, 2020
Teekay.jpg
Crude tanker spot rates face negative impact in late-2020 and into 2021
May 22, 2020
China Merchants New vision vlcc_.jpg
China Merchants Energy Shipping orders VLCC pair at DISC
May 19, 2020