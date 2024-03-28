Terntank ordered up to two wind assisted tankers from Jinling Shipyard

Delivery of the vessel, which will have wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel engine capable of operating on MGO, biofuels, and methanol, is expected in the first quarter of 2027. The firm order will be the company’s tenth vessel from the shipyard since 2014.

This newest addition to Terntank’s growing fleet underscores the company’s dedication to pioneering advancements in clean shipping technologies, said Terntank.

The 15,000 dwt vessel will be equipped with Hybrid Solution Plus innovative features, including methanol-powered engine, wind-assisted propulsion, a hybrid battery system, and on-shore power, marking a significant step towards reducing environmental impacts and advancing sustainable maritime transport.

This latest investment follows Terntank’s previous announcements of three similar dual-fuel tankers scheduled for delivery in 2025, designed by Kongsberg and currently under construction at Jinling Shipyard. These vessels represent a significant step forward in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, aligning with the company’s long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility.