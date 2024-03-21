Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsTankersThree in three out at Euronav

Three in three out at Euronav

Euronav Euronav-Alex-Alice.jpg
Euronav has sold three VLCCs and ordered two Newcastlemaxes and a VLCC as part of its transformation strategy.

Fresh from CMB's mandatory takeover bid, Euronav announced it had recently sold a trio of VLCCs, 2008-built VLCC Nectar and VLCC Noble, and 2009-built VLCC Newton. The company said the disposals were part of its strategy of recycling capital at a historical high point for the tanker market, and that the sales will generate a $83.5m capital gain.

The main thrust of CMB’s plans for Euronav is to build a diversified and sustainability-focussed shipowner, which was supported with the announcement of three more ammonia-ready and ammonia capable vessel orders. Qingdao Beihai Shipyard in China will deliver two Newcastlemaxes and a VLCC in the first half of 2027, bringing the Euronav orderbook to five VLCCs and 24 Newcastlemaxes. All of the vessels will be delivered either ammonia ready or capable of running on ammonia.

Euronav also announced the deliver of its fourth ‘super-eco’ Newcastlemax Mineral France, six more Newcastlemaxes are expected to be delivered in 2024.

“The year 2023 to date has been a transformative period for Euronav & CMB.TECH and its shareholders. The deadlock with Frontline was resolved, the renewed strategy to become the benchmark in sustainable shipping was rolled out through the successful completion of the CMB.TECH transaction, and the mandatory public takeover bid was concluded,” said Euornav.
 

 

TAGS: Europe Sustainability & Green Technology euronav

 

Related
Bulker True Confidence following fatal Houthi missile strike
Shipping faces a long haul with the Red Sea crisis
Mar 21, 2024
Capsized Korean tanker off Japan
Eight dead as Korean tanker capsizes
Mar 20, 2024
Northern Lights CO2 carrier
K Line, Tokyo Gas team up on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
Mar 20, 2024
Front view of tanker at sea
Decarbonisation set to boost Middle East oil producers and VLCCs
Mar 20, 2024