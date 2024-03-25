Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Svitzer and MAN working towards methanol tug engine test

Svitzer and MAN Energy Solutions have agreed to cooperate on the development of a dual fuel methanol engine for tugs under a new memorandum of understanding.

The MoU is focused on the development of a methanol-fuelled version of the MAN 175D engine which will be designated 175DF-M. The target is the installation of an engine and supporting plant equipment on one of Svitzer’s newbuild tugs.

The next steps towards the field-test agreement are nailing down details of the fuel-supply system, engine-room design, exhaust after-treatment and engine-performance optimisation.

The agreement will build on Svitzer’s experience with the MAN 175D engine which it chose in for its new TRAnsverse tugs which began delivery in 2023.

Alexander Knafl, Senior Vice President, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Svitzer has been working on its own low-emission concept for some time and this agreement brings this to the next level. Thus, the agreed timeline serves both companies’ targets very well. Svitzer’s tug operation is an excellent candidate for the field-testing of our newly developed MAN 175DF-M engine and I look forward to a close collaboration.”

Kasper Karlsen, COO at Svitzer, said: “The MoU signed with MAN represents an exciting opportunity to jointly secure valuable field experience focusing on the use of dual-fuel methanol engines within our fleet.”

