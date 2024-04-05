ZeroNorth opening an office in Japan

The technology company which assists in reducing emissiobx already has a number of customers in Japan and the new office will give it a direct presence in the country.

The team in Japan will comprise sales and customer support and the office will be headed up by Gary Garner, Head of Sales Japan, ZeroNorth.

Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, commented: “This expansion will support current and new customers in the region as they navigate the complex path towards zero emissions."

Garner added, "With our platform's billions of data points, ZeroNorth is ideally positioned to assist Asian shipowners and operators in bridging their commercial and sustainability goals, delivering value today while also preparing them for what comes next."