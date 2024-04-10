Galveston LNG Bunker Port submits construction permit application

Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (GLBP), a joint-venture between Pilot LNG and Seapath Group, a subsidiary of the Libra Group, has announced that it filed applications with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for the authorisation to build and operate the proposed GLBP small scale natural gas liquefaction facility on Shoal Point in Texas City, Texas, in the heart of the Galveston Bay/Greater Houston port complex.

The project will be the region’s first dedicated LNG bunker terminal to provide clean LNG as marine fuel.

The USACE application for the proposed project includes two natural gas liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 600,000 gallons per day of LNG; two 3-million-gallon full containment LNG storage tanks; natural gas liquids and refrigerant storage; feed gas pre-treatment facilities; a bunker vessel loading berth and associated marine and loading facilities.

“We are confident that we will meet the rigorous requirements of State & Local permitting authorities to ensure that the project is delivered on-time and will meet the ever-growing demand for clean fuel supply in the Galveston Bay, and US Gulf Coast region by the end of 2026,” said Shaun Davison, Chief Development Officer of Pilot LNG.

Pilot LNG and Seapath Group signed a project development agreement in September of 2023 that provides a framework for the development, technical design, permitting and marketing of the proposed liquefaction project, which is estimated to come online in late 2026.

“Our experience in developing, building, and operating energy infrastructure will help us with this much-needed facility,” said Joshua Lubarsky, President of Seapath Group. “This facility is a critical investment into the resilience of the United States’ maritime infrastructure, and upon construction will immediately provide positive environmental and economic impacts in Texas City, Galveston Bay, and the US Gulf Coast.”