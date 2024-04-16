12 rescued from burning freighter in Singapore waters

A fire was reported onboard 1,598 dwt, Tanzania-flagged, Layar Anggun 8 at 12:50 pm local time on 16 April in Singapore territorial waters off Pedra Branca.

“All 12 crew have been safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard craft and are on their way to Singapore,” the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

A firefighting vessel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and MPA patrol craft, including tugs where sent to provide support in extinguishing the fire.

The 1991-built Layar Anngun 8 is owned by Malaysian company Ilham Layar according to the Equasis database.