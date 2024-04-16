Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsCasualty12 rescued from burning freighter in Singapore waters

12 rescued from burning freighter in Singapore waters

Photo: Marcus Hand Singapore anchorage
Anchorage in Singapore port
The Singapore authorities have rescued 12 crew from a fire onboard a Malaysia-owned general cargoship.

A fire was reported onboard 1,598 dwt, Tanzania-flagged, Layar Anggun 8 at 12:50 pm local time on 16 April in Singapore territorial waters off Pedra Branca.

“All 12 crew have been safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard craft and are on their way to Singapore,” the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

A firefighting vessel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and MPA patrol craft, including tugs where sent to provide support in extinguishing the fire.

The 1991-built Layar Anngun 8 is owned by Malaysian company Ilham Layar according to the Equasis database.

TAGS: Dry Bulk Asia

 

Related
Panel at ReCAAP anti-piracy conference
Houthi missile attacks a paradigm shift in security threat to shipping
Apr 16, 2024
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
FBI investigators board the Dali, fourth body recovered in Baltimore harbour
Apr 16, 2024
USCG officials survey Baltimore bridge wreckage on container ship Dali
Dali vessel owner declares general average
Apr 15, 2024
Official portrait of UK Secretary of Defence Grant Shapps MP
US and UK call for immediate release of MSC Aries seized by Iran
Apr 14, 2024