First Folk Maritime service sets sail

Fledgling Saudi container line Folk Maritime has celebrated the departure of its first vessel from Jeddah.

Sunset X was received by the company last week and departed Jeddah Islamic Port for Sudan on the line’s Port Sudan Service (PSS). The 700 teu ship was built in 2008 and will operate a fortnightly services between Jeddah and Sudan.

“Today’s voyage is a testament not only to the journey of Folk Maritime but also to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector. We remain steadfast in our commitment to invest in and advance this vital industry, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s global role as a maritime hub and establishing new standards of operational excellence, efficiency, and customer-centric service,” said Folk Maritime CEO Poul Hestbaek.

The ship’s Captain Alexander Utkin was presented an award to mark the occasion of the vessel’s voyage in the presence of representatives from the Saudi Port Authority Mawani.

“We are pleased to mark this historic day with our partners at Mawani as we present the vessel’s Captain with an award commemorating his leadership on this historic voyage,” said Hestbaek.

Folk Maritime recently announced the appointment of Mohamed Badawy as its COO, bringing experience across port, terminal, and fleet management. 
 

