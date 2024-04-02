Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersFormer Captain takes over Hapag-Lloyd fleet management role

Former Captain takes over Hapag-Lloyd fleet management role

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Silke Lehmköster, Hapag-Lloyd
Silke Lehmköster has been appointed MD of the Hapag-Lloyd fleet following her meteoric rise from an apprenticeship in 2005 to Captain in 2018.

From 1 April Lehmköster will head the world’s fifth largest container line’s fleet management division and will be in charge of innovation and technology, chartering and newbuildings.

Hapag-Lloyd COO Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf said: “Next to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring the continuous safe and compliant operation of our vessels, one of her big challenges will be to further advance the decarbonisation of our fleet, helping us to achieve our goal of being climate-neutral by 2045.”

Rothkopf added that he wanted to thank Lehmköster’s predecessor Richard von Berlepsch, who will now focus on selected projects and committee work.

“We would like to thank Richard von Berlepsch for his passionate and highly professional commitment over the last 40 years”, Rothkopf said.

Two years after her promotion to Master Lehmköster took an onshore position as Senior Director of marine HR before moving on to become Senior Director fleet management in April 2022.

TAGS: Management & Crewing Europe Hapag Lloyd

 

Related
MiM-March-2024-Article Header.png
Maritime in Minutes - news round-up March 2024
Apr 03, 2024
Dali-Baltimore-USCG.jpeg
Baltimore bridge collapse fails to shift dial on container rates
Apr 02, 2024
ONE containers stacked in port
ONE sets out 2025 Transpacific service network
Apr 01, 2024
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
CMA CGM declares Force Majeure on Port of Baltimore shipments
Apr 01, 2024