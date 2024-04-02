Former Captain takes over Hapag-Lloyd fleet management role

From 1 April Lehmköster will head the world’s fifth largest container line’s fleet management division and will be in charge of innovation and technology, chartering and newbuildings.

Hapag-Lloyd COO Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf said: “Next to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring the continuous safe and compliant operation of our vessels, one of her big challenges will be to further advance the decarbonisation of our fleet, helping us to achieve our goal of being climate-neutral by 2045.”

Related: Hapag-Lloyd studying 4,500TEU wind-powered box ship concept

Rothkopf added that he wanted to thank Lehmköster’s predecessor Richard von Berlepsch, who will now focus on selected projects and committee work.

“We would like to thank Richard von Berlepsch for his passionate and highly professional commitment over the last 40 years”, Rothkopf said.

Related: Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd alliance will seek to reduce costs

Two years after her promotion to Master Lehmköster took an onshore position as Senior Director of marine HR before moving on to become Senior Director fleet management in April 2022.