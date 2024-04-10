Hapag-Lloyd cuts carbon footprint by 800,000 tonnes

With a fleet of 266 vessels and an annual transport volume of approximately 11.9 million, Hapag-Lloyd is the world’s fifth-largest container shipping company, according to Alphaliner.

The carrier significantly increased the amount of bunkered biofuel blend to more than 200,000 tonnes. During the reporting period, 45 vessels of Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet were refuelled with biofuel. The company also launched Ship Green, a biofuel-based solution for emissions-reduced ocean transportation which allows Hapag-Lloyd’s clients to choose between three levels of CO2e reduction.

Three of the company’s twelve new dual-fuel vessels, which can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and future alternative fuels, were deployed in 2023. These fuel-efficient 23,600 teu-ships are expected to help the company on its journey to operating a net-zero fleet by 2045.

Hapag Lloyd joined the Green Corridor Consortium, an initiative between the ports of Rotterdam and Singapore to cut GHG emissions.

“It goes without saying that sustainable and responsible practices are of utmost importance to us,” Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said. “In today’s global landscape, decarbonisation and social responsibility are imperatives, not choices, and we are firmly determined to do our part,” he added.