ONE sets out 2025 Transpacific service network

The Transpacific product consists of 16 main services, including eight Asia-US West Coast South services, three Asia - US West Coast North services and five Asia - US East Coast services.

“Following the long-term partnership with HMM and YML (Yang Ming Line) within THEA scope on the Pacific, and the addition of the already announced ONE independent WIN and AP1 services from April 2024, ONE will deploy 16 core weekly services on the Transpacific trade from February 2025. The emphasis will be on quality end-to-end direct services with high schedule reliability,” Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE said.

“The core products will include sufficient sea speed buffers and are designed so that the impact of Hapag's departure in 2025 will have a minimal impact on ONE's network and customers over the post-CNY disengagement period,”

ONE is the world’s sixth-largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.69 million teu.