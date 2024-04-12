Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Salvors remove 38 containers from Dali in Baltimore

Still from US Army Corps of Engineers by Charles Delano Baltimore-bridge-Maersk-Container-recovery.png
Salvors have removed approximately 38 containers from Dali, the containership which remains pinned under the remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Removal of containers on the bow, some of which are visibly damaged after the ship allided with the bridge on March 26, is a necessary step in gaining access to the steel and road surface laying across the vessel.

Retrieval of the bridge components would take weight from the ship and ultimately allow for its movement and the re-opening of the Fort McHenry Channel, said the Unified Command established to handle operations at the site.

Authorities said removal of containers will continue in the coming days as weather permits.

Under the water, removal of the submerged road bed from spans 19 and 17 of the bridge has been carried out, with debris taken for recycling.

Two small channels have been opened at either end of the bridge, and while marine traffic is still limited, 69 vessels have transited through since their creation, said unified command. A previous announcement said a target had been set to open a 35-foot depth channel for container ships up to 4,500 teu by the end of April. The current channels are 14 foot and 11 foot deep.

“There has been incredible progress this week towards our goal to open the limited access deep draft channel,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, commander, US  Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Unified Command. “Our amazing team of local, state, federal and community responders remain focused on the safe and efficient removal of debris and wreckage from the federal channel and waterway.”

