Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsIncentives shift cargo from road to rail at DP World Southampton

Incentives shift cargo from road to rail at DP World Southampton

DP World Containers in a lit rail yard at night
DP World said it has seen a significant increase in rail freight at its Southampton logistics hub after offering new services and implementing financial incentives.

The port operator introduced its Modal Shift Programme trial last September. From September to February, Southampton logistics hub saw an increase in freight moved by rail instead of road from 21% to 35%. The initiative is a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by moving to less carbon intensive modes of transport.

Customers are currently being offered an £80 ($100) financial incentive to move import-laden containers via rail to a railhead within 140 miles of the logistics hub - a distance which would usually be served by road haulage. The incentive is financed by charges on all import-laden containers.

Four new train services have also been introduced to support the modal shift, connecting Southampton logistics hub to Cardiff, East Midlands Gateway, Hams Hall and Doncaster.

DP World said that since the programme’s inception in September 2023, the company and its partners had saved around 4,500 additional tonnes of CO2 by moving freight from road to rail, equivalent to around 13,500 lorry journeys. “That is more than the total emissions of DP World Southampton’s operations,” the company said.

John Trenchard, vice president UK Commercial & Supply Chain at DP World, said: “We believe that our Modal Shift Programme at Southampton has allowed our customers to explore how rail can be effectively utilised to achieve lower carbon international supply chains serving the UK economy. At a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater, providing our customers with the right services and incentives to help them unlock better ways to move cargo is of paramount importance.
 

TAGS: Containers Europe DP World

 

Related
Hong Kong skyline
Container alliances drop direct calls in Hong Kong
Apr 03, 2024
MSC Lily calling at SSA Terminals
Upgraded Seattle container terminal starts operations
Apr 03, 2024
View of Tangshan port
Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
Apr 02, 2024
Vitol Bunkers tanker Marine Future
Vitol Bunkers completes first delivery of B30 biofuel in Singapore
Apr 02, 2024