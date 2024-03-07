China ro-ro shortage - call to expand fleet for growing vehicle exports

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: BYD BYD Car carrier from the air
China National People’s Congress (NPC) deputy Yan Keshi proposed a motion at the ongoing NPC session in Beijing to solve the country’s shortage of ro-ro vessel capacity to meet the growing demands from new-energy automobile exports.

Yan noted the serious imbalance between supply and demand from domestic ro-ro vessel market. As the end of 2023, there were around 760 ro-ro vessels worldwide, however, the Chinese owner controlled only 2.8% of the global fleet.

Newly placed ro-ro carrier orders in 2023 were about 80 vessels globally, and around 20% of them placed by Chinese owners. Considering the construction period and the current capacity shortage, Yan suggested to issue integrated measures to develop new platform, increase operation rate and build more ro-ro vessels. 

Yan called for long-lasting cooperation and COA collaboration among automobile manufacturers, ports, shipyards and shipping companies to provide a stable service for automobile export transportation, as well as the capital investment expansion in ro-ro vessel construction

Chinese electric car producer BYD has started to build up its own fleet of car carriers through long term charters of newbuildings.

China exported 1.2m units of automobile in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of global market share.

 

 

