China ro-ro shortage - call to expand fleet for growing vehicle exports

Yan noted the serious imbalance between supply and demand from domestic ro-ro vessel market. As the end of 2023, there were around 760 ro-ro vessels worldwide, however, the Chinese owner controlled only 2.8% of the global fleet.

Newly placed ro-ro carrier orders in 2023 were about 80 vessels globally, and around 20% of them placed by Chinese owners. Considering the construction period and the current capacity shortage, Yan suggested to issue integrated measures to develop new platform, increase operation rate and build more ro-ro vessels.

Related: BYD expanding fleet with seven new car carriers by 2025

Yan called for long-lasting cooperation and COA collaboration among automobile manufacturers, ports, shipyards and shipping companies to provide a stable service for automobile export transportation, as well as the capital investment expansion in ro-ro vessel construction

Chinese electric car producer BYD has started to build up its own fleet of car carriers through long term charters of newbuildings.

Related: Norwegian Car Carriers orders PCTC pair at CIMC Raffles

China exported 1.2m units of automobile in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of global market share.