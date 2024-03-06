Jan De Nul extends connectivity deal with Castor Marine and includes Starlink

In 2021, Castor Marine won a three-year contract for more than Jan de Nul Group’s 80 vessels to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP.

With the addition of Starlink, the Castor Marine provides a hybrid LEO and GEO service is a leap forward in terms of internet speed and latency, bringing significant benefits in terms of both crew welfare and business operations for Jan De Nul Group.

Related: Hafnia to deploy Starlink fleetwide by end 2023

The installation and service contract not only comprises the VSAT, Starlink, Iridium and VoIP, but also the necessary hardware and 24/7 support services for the globally active fleet.

"In the past three years we’ve seen that Castor Marine delivers on its promises, which is important in building mutual trust and, of course, in daily practice where Jan De Nul regularly needs temporary project upgrades and downgrades on its vessels. We are happy with their support services. From the support desk to installation works, Castor Marine’s account management is one of short lines of communications, flexible and fast response times,” said Nils Crabeel, Vessel Communication Manager at Jan De Nul Group.

Related: Maersk goes big on Starlink

“Castor Marine is committed to providing the best possible mix of LEO and GEO connectivity services to Jan de Nul by anticipating new technologies coming available,” commented Mark Olthuis, Director Maritime Offshore & Energy at Castor Marine.