Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShip Operations Jan De Nul extends connectivity deal with Castor Marine and includes Starlink

Jan De Nul extends connectivity deal with Castor Marine and includes Starlink

Photo: NYK Starlink antenna installation on board a vessel
Starlink antenna installation on board a vessel
Jan De Nul Group has renewed its connectivity contract with Castor Marine and including a roll-out of Starlink to most Jan De Nul Group vessels.

In 2021, Castor Marine won a three-year contract for more than Jan de Nul Group’s 80 vessels to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP.

With the addition of Starlink, the Castor Marine provides a hybrid LEO and GEO service is a leap forward in terms of internet speed and latency, bringing significant benefits in terms of both crew welfare and business operations for Jan De Nul Group.

The installation and service contract not only comprises the VSAT, Starlink, Iridium and VoIP, but also the necessary hardware and 24/7 support services for the globally active fleet.

"In the past three years we’ve seen that Castor Marine delivers on its promises, which is important in building mutual trust and, of course, in daily practice where Jan De Nul regularly needs temporary project upgrades and downgrades on its vessels. We are happy with their support services. From the support desk to installation works, Castor Marine’s account management is one of short lines of communications, flexible and fast response times,” said Nils Crabeel, Vessel Communication Manager at Jan De Nul Group.

 “Castor Marine is committed to providing the best possible mix of LEO and GEO connectivity services to Jan de Nul by anticipating new technologies coming available,” commented Mark Olthuis, Director Maritime Offshore & Energy at Castor Marine.

TAGS: Communications Technology Europe Starlink

 

Related
New ITF inspector Christiana Efstratiou
Latest ITF Inspector intake drive role to a new level
Mar 06, 2024
Cadets undergoing simulator training
Kotug International takes full ownership of Bahamas towage jv
Mar 04, 2024
Intermarine's Industrial Skipper
Heavy lift alliance bulks up with Intermarine
Mar 01, 2024
Vessels at an anchorage overlayed with charts
Veson updates Q88 questionnaire with sustainability data
Feb 29, 2024