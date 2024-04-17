MAN Energy Solutions supplying engines for the world’s largest PCTC

CSIC Diesel Engine will build the Mk10.5 dual-fuel -GI (-Gas Injection) engines in China, which will feature Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) emissions-reduction technology for Tier III NOx compliance.

Upon delivery, the PCTCs will go out on charter to Hyundai Glovis, part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

MAN Energy Solutions will also provide the three MAN 8L28/32DF (Dual-Fuel) GenSets aboard each vessel with CSSC Marine Power Zhenjian set to build these, also in China.

Bjarne Foldager , Country Manager, Denmark – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This achievement sets the stage for establishing a market standard in next-generation PCTC vessels, integrating our trusted and proven engines. Winning contracts for both main and auxiliary engines aligns with our strategic goal of providing complete propulsion packages.”

Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Sales and Promotion, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The car carrier market is currently thriving and demand for new tonnage is at an all-time high. Most of these newbuildings are with dual-fuel engines – on account of new emission regulations – with LNG leading the way as most popular alternative fuel. That said, our main engines here will also be delivered as both methanol- and ammonia-ready. Accordingly, the ME-GI engine remains the most prominent dual-fuel engine in the market with more than 700 orders”

Guangzhou Shipyard International and HMM inked contract in December 2023 for the construction of six firm and four optional 10,800ceu LNG dual-fuel PCTCs.