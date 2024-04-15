Indian Register of Shipping appoints Rabindra Sah as CTO

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

The Indian Register of Shipping has recruited a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) responsible for accelerating its digitalisation initiatives.

Rabindra Sah brings over 30 years of experience in the application of digital technologies and industry 4.0 solutions in the engineering services space. He joins from Tata Technologies, and Tata Motors where he was Chief Engineer – Strategic Projects, and Global Practices.

Sah will lead the Indian Register of Shipping’s digitalisation agenda, including leading the classification society’s identification of digital opportunities, and the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies aimed at revolutionising the maritime industry. 

Sah has a Mechanical B.Tech from National Institute of Technology Patna, an M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering from BITS Pilani, and is currently pursuing his PhD on Autonomous Vehicles from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham-Bangalore.

"I am honoured to join Indian Register of Shipping and excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the maritime industry," said Sah. "Technology has the power to revolutionise how we approach maritime safety and risk management, and I look forward to working with the talented team at IRS to drive meaningful change."

Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman, IRS, said: "We commenced our digital transformation initiatives a few years ago and welcome Mr. Sah to the IRS family." 

“His proven track record of driving digital transformation in complex environments makes him the perfect fit to lead our digitalisation efforts. With his guidance, we are confident that we will be able to harness the power of technology to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the maritime sector," said Sharma.
 

