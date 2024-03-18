Huadong Heavy Machinery bags $194 million in port equipment contracts

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: Wuxi Huadong Heavy Machinery Port equipment delivered to Shantou Port Group in 2019
Port equipment delivered to Shantou Port Group in 2019
China’s Wuxi Huadong Heavy Machinery has signed RMB1.4 billion ($194 million) intelligent port equipment contracts from domestic and overseas clients.

The company has won the bids and inked contracts with several domestic and international customers for supplying intelligent port equipment, which will further improve the company’s market share in global smart port loading and uploading equipment sector, and increase its core competitiveness on high-end equipment, said Huadong Heavy Machinery. 

Established in 1989, Huadong Heavy Machinery has provided port equipment to major Chinese ports and exported its products to hundreds of ports worldwide including PSADP World, Busan port and terminals operated by Hutchison Ports

With the positive trends seeing from shipping market, port and terminal equipment upgrading and renovation opportunities are emerging which will bring more orders to port machinery sectors. 

