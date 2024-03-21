Shandong Port and seven shipping lines target export of EVs and batteries

Shandong port Group has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven shipping lines - Cosco Shipping, Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC, Evergreen, SITC and Ocean Network Express (ONE) to promote the export of what it dubs New Three Cargoes. These are EVs lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products.

The port operator will jointly develop all-in-one package container services with the shipping lines to comprehensively improve Shandong port’s services and stabilise the industry supply chain. China has become a major exporter of EVs but is facing a crunch of car carrier capacity. Export of automobiles in containers is an alternative method of shipping where more capacity is available.

Related: Shandong Port Group sets up West Asia office in Dubai

Both EVs and lithium-ion batteries have a potential for catastrophic fires if handled incorrectly as cargoes

“Cargo throughput and container volume at Shandong port exceeded 1.7bn tons and 40 million teu last year, attributed by the strong driving force from China economy and supports from partner lines, said Huo Gaoyuan,” Chairman of Shandong Port Group.

Related: China ro-ro shortage - call to expand fleet for growing vehicle exports

Shandong Port Group formed a ports cluster last year led by Qingdao Port, the major ports of Rizhao and Yantai, and also includes other facilities such as Weihai Port, Dongying Port, and Weifang Port.

Shandong port saw new 32 services in 2023 jointly with shipowners including 27 international-trading routes.