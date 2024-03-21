Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsShandong Port and seven shipping lines target export of EVs and batteries

Shandong Port and seven shipping lines target export of EVs and batteries

Photo: Shandong Port Shandong Port and shipping lines MoU
The north Chinese port group of Shandong is enhancing collaboration with leading shipping lines targeting electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products.

Shandong port Group has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven shipping lines - Cosco ShippingMaerskCMA CGM, MSCEvergreen, SITC and Ocean Network Express (ONE) to promote the export of what it dubs New Three Cargoes. These are EVs lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products.

The port operator will jointly develop all-in-one package container services with the shipping lines to comprehensively improve Shandong port’s services and stabilise the industry supply chain. China has become a major exporter of EVs but is facing a crunch of car carrier capacity. Export of automobiles in containers is an alternative method of shipping where more capacity is available.

Both EVs and lithium-ion batteries have a potential for catastrophic fires if handled incorrectly as cargoes

“Cargo throughput and container volume at Shandong port exceeded 1.7bn tons and 40 million teu last year, attributed by the strong driving force from China economy and supports from partner lines, said Huo Gaoyuan,” Chairman of Shandong Port Group.

Shandong Port Group formed a ports cluster last year led by Qingdao Port, the major ports of Rizhao and Yantai, and also includes other facilities such as Weihai Port, Dongying Port, and Weifang Port.

Shandong port saw new 32 services in 2023 jointly with shipowners including 27 international-trading routes.

TAGS: Containers Asia Europe MSC Maersk CMA CGM Cosco Shipping Evergreen

 

Related
APM Terminals senior executive visit Haiphong terminal site
APM Terminals introducing automation into new Haiphong terminal
Mar 20, 2024
Ship being assisted by tugboat in port of LA
Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 60% in Feb
Mar 19, 2024
SSA's terminal in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico
Circumventing US tariffs on Chinese trade by shipping via Mexico
Mar 18, 2024
YM Witness next to destroyed quay crane in Turksih port
Yang Ming container ship destroys cranes in Turkish port
Mar 18, 2024