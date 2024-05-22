Fincantieri launches new Saudi subsidiary

At a stakeholder event attended by Saudi government and industry representatives, Finacantieri announced its new subsidiary Fincantieri Arabia to bring its knowledge and expertise to the Saudi market.

The group said it would help support the Saudi Vision 2030 by offering strategy and services in partnership with local entities to further the nation’s interests and priorities. Fincantieri said it brings unique capabilities across cruise, defense and offshore as the only shipbuilding group active in all three high-tech sectors.

The new company will promote Fincantieri’s services across shipbuilding, maritime equipment and systems, and naval logistic support services, including training and simulation. Fincantieri Arabia will also co-ordinate local stakeholder relationships in Saudi Arabia, and identify local partners.

The group will offer its technological expertise in cruise, defense, and offshore, as well as create opportunities for Saudi nationals, it said.

Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero emphasised the group’s focus on developing green ships, as well as digitalising shipyards through the use of welding robots, unmanned vehicles, digital twins and AI.

Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero said: “We are proud to offer these world-class capabilities built on decades of naval heritage and excellence to help the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 objectives. Given the maritime industry's pivotal role under Vision 2030, we eagerly anticipate establishing strategic partnerships.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to enhance local technological capabilities, create opportunities for Saudi talent, and foster knowledge exchange”.

