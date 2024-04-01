Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics

It is the first bulk carrier newbuilding order Pioneer Logistics has placed.

“Acting as the leading shipping company in Asia, Pioneer Logistics has a good reputation in safe, green and efficient shipping services. We believe the newbuilds cooperation will enhance both parties’ competitiveness in international shipping market, “said Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.

Related: Hantong secures up to four bulkers from European owner

To date, Hantong Ship Heavy Industry has secured thirty-seven 63,500 dwt bulk carrier orders. The first of the vessels will start delivery from the fourth quarter of 2024.