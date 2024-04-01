Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics

It is the first bulk carrier newbuilding order Pioneer Logistics has placed.
“Acting as the leading shipping company in Asia, Pioneer Logistics has a good reputation in safe, green and efficient shipping services. We believe the newbuilds cooperation will enhance both parties’ competitiveness in international shipping market, “said Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.
To date, Hantong Ship Heavy Industry has secured thirty-seven 63,500 dwt bulk carrier orders. The first of the vessels will start delivery from the fourth quarter of 2024.
