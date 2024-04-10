Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsTankersStolt-Nielsen expects higher charter rates in second quarter

Stolt-Nielsen expects higher charter rates in second quarter

Stolt-Nielsen Stolt-Tank-Containers.jpeg
Announcing results lifted by a strong chemical tanker market in the first quarter, Stolt-Nielsen said it expects even better charter rates in Q2.

The group said results for Stolt Tankers were supported by restricted transits of both the Panama and Suez canals, soaking up tonnage in an already tight market and bringing record freight rates.

“From an operational perspective this creates several challenges. However, Stolt Tankers is continuing to work closely with its customers to minimise any negative impact on their supply chains,” the company said in its earnings statement.

The outlook for the chemical tanker market was positive, aided by a firm product tanker market and low orderbook. Stolt-Nielsen expects a further increase of 6-8% in average charter rates in its second quarter results.

Operating profit at the tanker arm of the group was up at $93m compared to $87.1m in the same period last year.

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said: “Spot rates continued to strengthen through the first quarter and we should start seeing the effect in the second quarter onwards. That said, we have seen some contract volumes decline as our customers adjust to the impact of supply chain disruptions.”

Elsewhere in the group, Stolthaven Terminals posted record operating results which it attributed to a return to growth in chemical output and demand from speciality liquids, including biofuel feedstocks. 

“We anticipate a flat first half of 2024, with slightly improving earnings during the second half of the year as we continue to optimise our contract portfolio,” the company said.

Lange noted a record number of shipments for the company’s tank containers operation at 40,047, an increase of 22% from the same quarter last year. Stolt Tank Containers has pursued a market share growth strategy after a period of margin erosion.

TAGS: Europe Ports

 

Related
Torm's Logo on the side of a vessel
Torm focuses on efficiency gains, waits and sees on alternative fuels
Apr 09, 2024
euronavcrew.jpg
FourWorld seeks to nullify Euronav board decisions
Apr 08, 2024
UK MOD Houthi targetted strikes
Business impact of the Red Sea crisis - reader poll results
Apr 05, 2024
LNG carrier in Johor Strait near MMHE
Red Sea crisis has negative impact on gas ship CII ratings
Apr 05, 2024