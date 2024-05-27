K Line trials B100 biofuel on car carrier

The fuel was supplied by World Fuel Services for the car carrier Apollon Highway and the B100 biofuel was delivered to the vessel at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on 31 March.

After leaving the Europe Emission Control Area, the vessel started using the B100 biofuel and the trial was completed on 30 April.

Marine biofuel is seen as having the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications.

A spokesman said: “We conduct this trial by using marine B100 biofuel composed of 100% biodiesel.

“In K Line’s Environmental Vision 2050 Blue Seas for the Future, we have set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement.

“Furthermore, we set our new target for 2050 as The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions. As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth.”