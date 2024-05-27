Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsBunkeringK Line trials B100 biofuel on car carrier

K Line trials B100 biofuel on car carrier

Photo: K Line bunkering-operation-biofuel-on-K-Line-vessel.jpg
Japanese shipowner K Line has successfully conducted its first trial use of marine B100 biofuel.

The fuel was supplied by World Fuel Services for the car carrier Apollon Highway and the B100 biofuel was delivered to the vessel at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on 31 March.

After leaving the Europe Emission Control Area, the vessel started using the B100 biofuel and the trial was completed on 30 April.

Marine biofuel is seen as having the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications.

A spokesman said: “We conduct this trial by using marine B100 biofuel composed of 100% biodiesel.

“In K Line’s Environmental Vision 2050 Blue Seas for the Future, we have set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement.

“Furthermore, we set our new target for 2050 as The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions. As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth.”

TAGS: Alternative Fuels Biofuels

 

Related
methanol-bunkering-and-cargo-operation.jpg
Singapore bunkers methanol for container ship during cargo operation
May 27, 2024
ADRIAN TOLSON - 1-.jpg
Red Sea diversions add 1 million tonnes of fuel consumption monthly
May 27, 2024
Ningbo Zhoushan Evergreen.jpg
Zhejiang Seaport and Evergreen cooperating on green refuelling
May 23, 2024
LNG bunkering vessel
Avenir LNG orders pair of LNG bunkering vessels from CIMC Enric
Apr 26, 2024