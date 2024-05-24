In pictures: Stena Prosperous naming ceremony

Proman Stena Bulk christened the 49,900 dwt IMOIIMeMax tanker Stena Prosperous, the last of a series of six vessels, at a ceremony at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Stena Prosperous completes an order placed in 2019 by the joint venture between tanker owner Stena Bulk and methanol producer Proman; the first vessel was delivered almost two years ago in June 2022 and all are running on methanol as a fuel.

Related: Bahri charters Proman Stena Bulk dual fuel methanol tanker pair

The company said the vessel’s first voyage will be powered by a 20% blend of biomethanol with the remainder traditional grey methanol. Compared to a ship running VLSFO, CO2e savings of 31% will be achieved, said Proman Stena Bulk, with reductions in particulate matter, and oxides of sulphur and nitrogen.

Related: Stena Bulk denies exiting LNG shipping

The chosen blend is compliant with the FuelEU Maritime regulation’s 2025 target, and the blend ratio of biomethanol can be increased to meet stricter targets in the future.

Stena Proman

The ship was christened and blessed in a ceremony conducted by Krisztina Grütter, a management consultant with a career in finance and ESG, founder of Swiss Sustainability Consulting, and the vessel’s godmother.

Stena Proman

Speaking at the naming ceremony, David Cassidy, chief executive of Proman, said: “Singapore is the world’s most important bunkering hub, so it’s fantastic to celebrate the naming of Stena Prosperous here, as we also celebrate the role methanol is playing in the decarbonisation of the industry.”

Erik Hånell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk, said: “Naming Stena Prosperous in Singapore has provided the perfect opportunity for us to mark the progress we have made in our joint venture with Proman over the last few years. The vessel’s operations leverage the deep experience of methanol that Stena Bulk – and the wider Stena Sphere – have built over the last decade. This experience has moved the dial on how the industry views methanol as a marine fuel, helping to propel it from being an outside solution to a reality in-operation."